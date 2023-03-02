A horrible interim performance and rising debt have clearly spooked the market — but the faithful say KAP could be a new Bidvest in the making
LETTER: The reds are still under the bed
Here’s why Ramaphosa is primarily focused on the unity of the ANC, rather than South Africa’s best interests
As ably noted by Justice Malala (Home & Abroad, February 9-15), President Cyril Ramaphosa is primarily focused on the unity of the ANC rather than the growth and prosperity of our nation. The crucial question is why.
One must remember that Ramaphosa started his political life in the trade union movement. Those organisations were dominated at best by socialists, and mostly communists from within the SACP, supported by the USSR. The unions provided the organising ability and reach needed by the ANC — the basis of its success.
On coming to power in 1994, the ANC naturally packed its communist supporters into parliament and into the nation’s administration at all levels.
Allegiance to the party is one of the hallmarks of communist regimes. Diehard communists within the union movement and national administration still believe that to achieve the power of the workers the capitalist state must fail, and so provoke the needed revolution. Hence the huge and largely unchecked obfuscation and delay inherent in dealing with government.
RV Stone
Linden
