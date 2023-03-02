Opinion / Letters

LETTER: De Ruyter’s courage

Perhaps Eskom — or the ANC — should be replaced

02 March 2023 - 05:00
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: BRENTON GEACH/GALLO IMAGES
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: BRENTON GEACH/GALLO IMAGES

Incredibly brave man, that André de Ruyter (Cover Story, February 16-22). Perhaps the next cover story in the FM should be about replacing Eskom* ... or even about replacing the ANC?

Certainly, a man cannot generate electricity. But an electricity supply commission should be able to. Though maybe the real spanner in the works at the nuclear plant is the ANC.

In desperation, we power our properties with inverters and lithium-ion batteries; and  refuelling from the sun comes next. The sun is not guaranteed, but our continent leads the world in solar potential — and the sun is harder to steal than coal.

Andrew Pollock
Constantia

* From the editor: See “How to Live Without Eskom” (Cover Story, February 23-March 1)

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

