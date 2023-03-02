A horrible interim performance and rising debt have clearly spooked the market — but the faithful say KAP could be a new Bidvest in the making
Incredibly brave man, that André de Ruyter (Cover Story, February 16-22). Perhaps the next cover story in the FM should be about replacing Eskom* ... or even about replacing the ANC?
Certainly, a man cannot generate electricity. But an electricity supply commission should be able to. Though maybe the real spanner in the works at the nuclear plant is the ANC.
In desperation, we power our properties with inverters and lithium-ion batteries; and refuelling from the sun comes next. The sun is not guaranteed, but our continent leads the world in solar potential — and the sun is harder to steal than coal.
Andrew PollockConstantia
* From the editor: See “How to Live Without Eskom” (Cover Story, February 23-March 1)
LETTER: De Ruyter’s courage
Perhaps Eskom — or the ANC — should be replaced
