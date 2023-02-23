Conversations about money between spouses or would-be couples can be fraught and emotionally charged, but they’re necessary to build a successful life together
“Tourism’s unwelcome side effect” (Fox, February 16-22) refers. While I can sympathise with the idea of tourists having an effect on the environment — both while travelling here and being here — it does seem a bit far-fetched to suggest that removing them (and the money they bring into the country) will solve our environmental problems.
When Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says in the Daily Maverick that we’re likely to have 2.5-million people living in the city as a result of urbanisation and migration by 2025, and 10-million “within a generation”, it does rather put the removal of a few tourists into perspective — especially as they’ll help feed a portion of the “economic refugees” through taxes and jobs.
Maybe there’s a bit of a “dog in the manger” attitude here? Surely the problem in the Cape is that it’s a victim of its own success? Making it the same as the rest of the country will chase away the tourists and the internationally mobile Saffers, and even the economic migrants.
Dave StephensGordon’s Bay
LETTER: Let’s not chase away Cape Town’s tourists
We’ll need the money they bring in to feed the city’s economic refugees
The dark side of tourism: carbon emissions
