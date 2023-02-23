Conversations about money between spouses or would-be couples can be fraught and emotionally charged, but they’re necessary to build a successful life together
LETTER: Is load-shedding just deception?
Questions arise if there is electricity when the power is supposed to be off
Over the past three weeks, my area, which includes George, has had power during our load-shedding slots. It must be annoying for business owners who have scheduled off-time for their staff around load-shedding, only to find suddenly that they have no staff when the power is on.
It raises the question: is this load-shedding thing necessary if areas can be left with their electricity on when they should be off? It doesn’t seem to affect the power situation.
The same question applies to the state of the nation and budget speeches. If load-shedding is so important, why are those events not scheduled around the blackouts?
So many unanswered questions. Are we being manipulated?
Peter Gordon Grant
Sedgefield
