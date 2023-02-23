Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Is load-shedding just deception?

Questions arise if there is electricity when the power is supposed to be off

23 February 2023 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/beercrafter
Picture: 123RF/beercrafter

Over the past three weeks, my area, which includes George, has had power during our load-shedding slots. It must be annoying for business owners who have scheduled off-time for their staff around load-shedding, only to find suddenly that they have no staff when the power is on.

It raises the question: is this load-shedding thing necessary if areas can be left with their electricity on when they should be off? It doesn’t seem to affect the power situation.

The same question applies to the state of the nation and budget speeches. If load-shedding is so important, why are those events not scheduled around the blackouts?

So many unanswered questions. Are we being manipulated?

Peter Gordon Grant
Sedgefield

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

LETTER: Gas is the only realistic way to end load-shedding

This is a no-brainer - gas is the backbone of power generation worldwide
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Lies, Eskom and Ramaphosa

President is set to deliver his constructed empty promises speech to the nation
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: Many viable options for additional energy sources

The identification and validation of alternative energy sources is a wonderful practical research opportunity for our universities
Opinion
3 weeks ago

LETTER: Eskom will not be saved by lawsuits

The two civil society organisations wishing to take legal action against President Cyril Ramaphosa are on the right side of the debate but are sadly ...
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Oh My Godongwana
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
ROB ROSE: Making criminals of honest South ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
3.
CARMEL RICKARD: ‘Stopping the rot’ in the ...
Opinion / In Good Faith
4.
THULI MADONSELA: Energy crisis could break South ...
Opinion / Protected Space
5.
LETTER: Is load-shedding just deception?
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.