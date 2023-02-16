The electricity crisis is forcing Reits to spend millions helping shops, offices and factories avert business disruptions
Heart and head collide as consumers balance desirability with affordability
The more visitors who arrive, the more carbon emissions there are, and researchers have highlighted the dangers to Cape Town in particular
Who dares apply to be Eskom’s 11th CEO in 11 years? As André de Ruyter tells the FM, it’s an unforgiving (and dangerous) job. So what will an ideal candidate need?
Auction raises millions for Gaynor Rupert’s Imibala Trust
In a recent column (Fox, February 2-8), Toby Shapshak says of Elon Musk: “Nothing the former richest person does makes any rational sense.”
Musk founded PayPal, SpaceX, Neuralink, The Boring Company and Starlink. He continues to have rational input into all of these.
Shapshak’s comment is inappropriate — and irrational.
Paul WannenburgBy e-mail
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Shapshak rations rationality
Accusing Elon Musk of talking nonsense is inappropriate in light of his achievements
In a recent column (Fox, February 2-8), Toby Shapshak says of Elon Musk: “Nothing the former richest person does makes any rational sense.”
Musk founded PayPal, SpaceX, Neuralink, The Boring Company and Starlink. He continues to have rational input into all of these.
Shapshak’s comment is inappropriate — and irrational.
Paul Wannenburg
By e-mail
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Money has put Trump back on Facebook
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Bloodbath at big tech
Why Google is panicking about ChatGPT
TOBY SHAPSHAK: TikTok’s banning is now inevitable
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.