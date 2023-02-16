Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Shapshak rations rationality

Accusing Elon Musk of talking nonsense is inappropriate in light of his achievements

16 February 2023 - 05:00
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

In a recent column (Fox, February 2-8), Toby Shapshak says of Elon Musk: “Nothing the former richest person does makes any rational sense.”

Musk founded PayPal, SpaceX, Neuralink, The Boring Company and Starlink. He continues to have rational input into all of these.

Shapshak’s comment is inappropriate — and irrational.

Paul Wannenburg
By e-mail

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Money has put Trump back on Facebook

The disgraced former president is still good for getting clicks on social media
Opinion
2 weeks ago
