Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Petty politicians pilfer SA’s democracy

Local authorities should govern their communities responsibly, not with recklessness and greed

16 February 2023 - 05:00
Thapelo Amad's election as Johannesburg mayor was the result of parties in the coalition governing the city council changing allegiances. Picture: PAPI MORAKE.
Thapelo Amad's election as Johannesburg mayor was the result of parties in the coalition governing the city council changing allegiances. Picture: PAPI MORAKE.

Petty party politics is destroying orderly government and the  management of local authorities in South Africa.

Democracy is supposed to enable citizen participation in decision-making in public affairs. There is, however, a flipside to democratic rights: responsibility. 

What we are experiencing is a reckless, power-hungry grab by  greedy and irresponsible petty party politicians. Their  main interests are status — wearing a mayoral chain, for example, or securing the position of chair on a senior  committee — and financial benefits.

The recent flip-flopping  by some minority parties (with the collusion of bigger parties) around no-confidence votes is making a circus of what should be a local government institution of responsible commitment  to serve the public by responsible community leaders.

The motto of these gamblers appears to be: “I’ll scratch your back while you scratch mine — until I can grip my dagger if you do not agree to my demands.”

If this pattern is copied at national and provincial government level after the 2024 elections, there will be serious problems.

VA Volker
Pietermaritzburg

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: The real meaning of Ramaphosa’s ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
EDITORIAL: Myopic municipalities kill the golden ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
What to make of Ramaphosa’s ‘minister of ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Brutish, short — no thanks to the cops
Opinion / Editorials
5.
ROB ROSE: Foot-in-mouth SA Tourism targets ...
Opinion / Editor's Note

Related Articles

New Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad saddles a wild horse

News & Fox / Trending

Inside the municipal death spiral

Features / Cover Story

NATASHA MARRIAN: Coalition partners in chaos

Opinion / State of play

EDITORIAL: How the vultures won in Joburg

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.