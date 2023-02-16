LETTER: Petty politicians pilfer SA’s democracy

The electricity crisis is forcing Reits to spend millions helping shops, offices and factories avert business disruptions
Some of the region’s top writers will appear at the inaugural Books on the Bay festival in Simon’s Town next month. Their works present us with a deeper and more nuanced understanding of our current ...
Built over three levels with seven en suite bedrooms and a rooftop terrace with views of the sea
DA-led Tshwane is on track to elect its fifth mayor in eight years after the resignation of Randall Williams. It comes after a damning auditor-general report on the metro
Auction raises millions for Gaynor Rupert’s Imibala Trust
Petty party politics is destroying orderly government and the management of local authorities in South Africa.
Democracy is supposed to enable citizen participation in decision-making in public affairs. There is, however, a flipside to democratic rights: responsibility.
What we are experiencing is a reckless, power-hungry grab by greedy and irresponsible petty party politicians. Their main interests are status — wearing a mayoral chain, for example, or securing the position of chair on a senior committee — and financial benefits.
The recent flip-flopping by some minority parties (with the collusion of bigger parties) around no-confidence votes is making a circus of what should be a local government institution of responsible commitment to serve the public by responsible community leaders.
The motto of these gamblers appears to be: “I’ll scratch your back while you scratch mine — until I can grip my dagger if you do not agree to my demands.”
If this pattern is copied at national and provincial government level after the 2024 elections, there will be serious problems.
VA VolkerPietermaritzburg
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Petty politicians pilfer SA’s democracy
Local authorities should govern their communities responsibly, not with recklessness and greed
Petty party politics is destroying orderly government and the management of local authorities in South Africa.
Democracy is supposed to enable citizen participation in decision-making in public affairs. There is, however, a flipside to democratic rights: responsibility.
What we are experiencing is a reckless, power-hungry grab by greedy and irresponsible petty party politicians. Their main interests are status — wearing a mayoral chain, for example, or securing the position of chair on a senior committee — and financial benefits.
The recent flip-flopping by some minority parties (with the collusion of bigger parties) around no-confidence votes is making a circus of what should be a local government institution of responsible commitment to serve the public by responsible community leaders.
The motto of these gamblers appears to be: “I’ll scratch your back while you scratch mine — until I can grip my dagger if you do not agree to my demands.”
If this pattern is copied at national and provincial government level after the 2024 elections, there will be serious problems.
VA Volker
Pietermaritzburg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
New Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad saddles a wild horse
Inside the municipal death spiral
NATASHA MARRIAN: Coalition partners in chaos
EDITORIAL: How the vultures won in Joburg
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.