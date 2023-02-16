LETTER: Defending the integrity of the matric results

The electricity crisis is forcing Reits to spend millions helping shops, offices and factories avert business disruptions
It has become common, each year, to comment on the national senior certificate results. In respect of the 2022 results, some commentators have implied that the improved pass rate may have been manipulated in Umalusi’s standardisation process.
This is a concern, because such claims are made without evidence, and speculation is made to appear as fact. The implication is that Umalusi implements decisions that are made elsewhere. This is patently false.
Umalusi’s role in national exams is limited to external moderation of question papers and mark standardisation. After the papers are set and internally moderated by assessment bodies, Umalusi performs external moderation. The same happens with school-based assessment (SBA) tasks.
After the marking and capturing processes by assessment bodies, the marks are submitted to Umalusi. The marks presented for standardisation constitute up to 75% of pupils’ final marks; the remaining portion comes from the SBA.
Result standardisation is assigned to the assessment standards committee (ASC). Its members aren’t employees of Umalusi; they are some of the finest minds in our country, associated with various universities.
In standardising exam results, the ASC relies on established principles and approaches. These are applied consistently from one year to the next, irrespective of changes in pupil numbers. The only pupils whose marks are excluded from the process are those who have been implicated in irregularities.
Umalusi's role in national exams is limited to external moderation of question papers and mark standardisation
So no argument can be made that Umalusi deviated from its standardisation process in 2022 to accommodate increased pupil numbers. The body performs its quality assurance duties free from external interference.
As to the overall pass rate, it isn’t possible for Umalusi to gauge this when subjects are individually standardised as the process is not iterative. It is also not within Umalusi’s mandate to concern itself with whether the overall results improve or drop; it simply ensures marks are standardised in accordance with its principles. It cannot foresee an increase or decrease in overall pass rates, or in pass categories, in a particular year.
Standardisation is a quality assurance process based on statistical and analytical principles. It aims to mitigate the impact of factors other than pupils’ subject knowledge, abilities and aptitude. The ASC spends a considerable amount of time analysing various reports, looking for evidence on which to base its decision per subject.
In 2022, raw marks were accepted in most subjects across all assessment bodies. Adjustments were made in some subjects — decisions that were informed by the available evidence.
After standardisation of these external marks, pupils’ SBA marks are statistically moderated. This is another layer of quality assurance before the standardised marks are released.
Umalusi believes the best interests of pupils are served when the ASC relies on consistently applied and defensible principles in adjusting marks. More importantly, employers, education institutions, parents and pupils rely on this to ascertain the validity of the results, and to give them confidence in the certificate of educational achievement.
Dr Mafu RakometsiUmalusi CEO
LETTER: Defending the integrity of the matric results
It is false to imply that Umalusi implements decisions that are made elsewhere
