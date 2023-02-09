Executive pay schemes and missing institutional investors are two of the major causes of the disintegration of companies like Nampak and Tongaat, say analysts
The key political question is who exactly Ramaphosa is trying to sideline
We answer the biggest questions surrounding the current measles outbreak and explain who is eligible to get an extra vaccination
In towns and cities across the country visited by the FM, the stories we were told were of a bracing reality at odds with the fanciful story of progress espoused by President Cyril Ramaphosa. For how ...
The premise of William MacAskill’s book is simple: what we do now will have enormous consequences for multitudes
With many polls suggesting the ANC will fall below 50% in the next elections, my own polling tells me they will be lucky to reach 30%.
Though my polling method is not unlike the Big Mac currency index, my belief is that one gets a great picture of the mood of South Africa from Uber drivers. These are working people, city and township dwellers, often family men, all breadwinners and hearteningly eager to discuss the issues of the day in a surprisingly open manner.
The vibe I’m getting is that the broad populace is sick to death of the ANC and will either refrain from voting or will vote against the governing party.
The people are angry. Change is coming.
Michael HookParkhurst
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: My Uber poll puts ANC down
My own polling tells me they will be lucky to reach 30%
With many polls suggesting the ANC will fall below 50% in the next elections, my own polling tells me they will be lucky to reach 30%.
Though my polling method is not unlike the Big Mac currency index, my belief is that one gets a great picture of the mood of South Africa from Uber drivers. These are working people, city and township dwellers, often family men, all breadwinners and hearteningly eager to discuss the issues of the day in a surprisingly open manner.
The vibe I’m getting is that the broad populace is sick to death of the ANC and will either refrain from voting or will vote against the governing party.
The people are angry. Change is coming.
Michael Hook
Parkhurst
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
ANC in the spotlight as Eskom fails
ANC does an economic time warp — again
ANC’s new crop can brace for 2024 calamity
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.