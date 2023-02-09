Opinion / Letters

LETTER: My Uber poll puts ANC down

My own polling tells me they will be lucky to reach 30%

09 February 2023 - 05:00
Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
With many polls suggesting the ANC will fall below 50% in the next elections, my own polling tells me they will be lucky to reach 30%.

Though my polling method is not unlike the Big Mac currency index, my belief is that one gets a great picture of the mood of South Africa from Uber drivers. These are working people, city and township dwellers, often family men, all breadwinners and hearteningly eager to discuss the issues of the day in a surprisingly open manner.

The vibe I’m getting is that the broad populace is sick to death of the ANC and will either refrain from voting or will vote against the governing party.

The people are angry. Change is coming.

Michael Hook
Parkhurst

