LETTER: A marker on our slippery slope

Executive pay schemes and missing institutional investors are two of the major causes of the disintegration of companies like Nampak and Tongaat, say analysts
The key political question is who exactly Ramaphosa is trying to sideline
We answer the biggest questions surrounding the current measles outbreak and explain who is eligible to get an extra vaccination
In towns and cities across the country visited by the FM, the stories we were told were of a bracing reality at odds with the fanciful story of progress espoused by President Cyril Ramaphosa. For how ...
The premise of William MacAskill’s book is simple: what we do now will have enormous consequences for multitudes
A recent visit to where I used to farm gave me a synopsis of the state of the nation. After passing Hofmeyr, I noticed that my phone had no service. Thinking it was just courtesy of Eskom, I didn’t give it a second thought. But on arrival in Molteno, my son informed me there has been no cell service for the past month; the only comms he has is via Wi-Fi from a private service provider.
How the town does any outside business is anybody’s guess. There are times when Wi-Fi is just not enough. And what of people without access to Wi-Fi?
No-one seems to know the cause: some say cables were stolen; others say the batteries can’t charge between bouts of load-shedding.
Telkom used to operate when the power was off, but it’s no longer functional for all here.
This is a direct reflection of our deteriorating state. The population has almost become used to the erratic load-shedding schedules, but when communication breaks down it really is an important marker on our slippery slope.
Peter Gordon GrantSedgefield
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: A marker on our slippery slope
Cell service failure hits communications
A recent visit to where I used to farm gave me a synopsis of the state of the nation. After passing Hofmeyr, I noticed that my phone had no service. Thinking it was just courtesy of Eskom, I didn’t give it a second thought. But on arrival in Molteno, my son informed me there has been no cell service for the past month; the only comms he has is via Wi-Fi from a private service provider.
How the town does any outside business is anybody’s guess. There are times when Wi-Fi is just not enough. And what of people without access to Wi-Fi?
No-one seems to know the cause: some say cables were stolen; others say the batteries can’t charge between bouts of load-shedding.
Telkom used to operate when the power was off, but it’s no longer functional for all here.
This is a direct reflection of our deteriorating state. The population has almost become used to the erratic load-shedding schedules, but when communication breaks down it really is an important marker on our slippery slope.
Peter Gordon Grant
Sedgefield
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
NEWS ANALYSIS: Stage 4 load-shedding leaves a trail of destruction
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Power banks step up to load-shedding
WANDILE SIHLOBO: On the road to rack and ruin
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.