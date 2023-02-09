Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A marker on our slippery slope

Cell service failure hits communications

09 February 2023 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/SASIN PARAKSA
Picture: 123RF/SASIN PARAKSA

A recent visit to where I used to farm gave me a synopsis of the state of the nation. After passing Hofmeyr, I noticed that my phone had no service. Thinking it was just courtesy of Eskom, I didn’t give it a second thought. But on arrival in Molteno, my son informed me there has been no cell service for the past month; the only comms he has is via Wi-Fi from a private service provider.

How the town does any outside business is anybody’s guess. There are times when Wi-Fi is just not enough. And what of people without access to Wi-Fi?

No-one seems to know the cause: some say cables were stolen; others say the batteries can’t charge between bouts of load-shedding.

Telkom used to operate when the power was off, but it’s no longer functional for all here.

This is a direct reflection of our deteriorating state. The population has almost become used to the erratic load-shedding schedules, but when communication breaks down it really is an important marker on our slippery slope.

Peter Gordon Grant
Sedgefield

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

NEWS ANALYSIS: Stage 4 load-shedding leaves a trail of destruction

A large part of Polokwane was without water on Tuesday and Durban's ports were flooded with raw sewage amid blackouts
National
1 year ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Power banks step up to load-shedding

The real need during the typical four hours of load-shedding has been to power slightly larger devices, such as computers, lamps, fibre connections, ...
Opinion
2 years ago

WANDILE SIHLOBO: On the road to rack and ruin

Crumbling basic infrastructure is costing agriculture and tourism millions of rand and robbing many people of their livelihoods
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
BRUCE WHITFIELD: Yes, South Africa is miserable ...
Opinion
2.
ROB ROSE: Foot-in-mouth SA Tourism targets ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
3.
What to make of Ramaphosa’s ‘minister of ...
Opinion
4.
An open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa from retail CEOs
Opinion / Letters
5.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Mashatile’s doing it his way
Opinion / State of play

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.