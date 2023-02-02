Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Rugby heritage lies in people, not places

Survival of the WPRU is far more important that preserving Newlands Stadium

The public participation process for submissions on whether the old Newlands Stadium should be a provincial heritage site ended this week. It comes after an application was made last year by a group of former players attempting to have the ground declared a heritage site.

I won’t go into the whole saga, but in summary a successful application seriously threatens the sale of Newlands, which in turn threatens the future of the Western Province Rugby Union (WPRU).

If it comes to a choice between keeping an old stadium and ensuring the survival of an even older union, which has hundreds of thousands of supporters and is a major cog in the national rugby machine, surely the latter takes precedence?

Week in and week out, supporters flock to wherever their team is playing or to whichever screen is broadcasting the game. Almost no-one goes to Newlands to simply admire the ground. Newlands has many memories, but these are memories of great players and matches, not simply memories of the ground itself.

True heritage lies not in spaces themselves, but in the hearts and minds of people. Newlands has heritage, but it is a part of the greater heritage of Western Province rugby and South African rugby more broadly. The real heritage lies in ensuring that the WPRU, its staff, players and supporters have a home —  no matter where that home may be.

I can guarantee that rugby in the Western Cape and South Africa would not be any worse off without Newlands, but it would be far worse off without the WPRU.

Michael McLaggan
Sandton

