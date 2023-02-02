Whether building a cottage, or selling hot dogs at a stand, you want to make sure you have all the paperwork up to scratch if you’re trying to diversify your income
Your coverage on the Western Cape and its many attributes (Cover Story, January 19-25) made for interesting reading. However, it is odd that no mention was made about the Cape breakaway movement. While this is being dismissed by many as pie in the sky, that would be a serious mistake.
The DA clearly has its head in the sand about the whole issue for reasons only it will know. I think you let your readers down by not covering this important issue.
Brian van der VijverCape Town
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: Ignoring the breakaway issue was a mistake
FM’s Western Cape story omitted an important aspect
