LETTER: Ignoring the breakaway issue was a mistake

FM’s Western Cape story omitted an important aspect

02 February 2023 - 05:00

Your coverage on the Western Cape and its many attributes (Cover Story, January 19-25) made for interesting reading. However, it is odd that no mention was made about the Cape breakaway movement. While this is being dismissed by many as pie in the sky, that would be a serious mistake.

The DA clearly has its head in the sand about the whole issue for reasons only it will know. I think you let your readers down by not covering this important issue.

Brian van der Vijver
Cape Town

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

The great semigration: Should you join the exodus?

The Western Cape is stealing Gauteng’s lunch as the pace of semigration to the coastal province accelerates. At this rate it will overtake Gauteng’s ...
2 weeks ago
