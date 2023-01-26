Small-cap company Transpaco has been around since 1987 — but despite doing wonders with Nampak’s unwanted assets it’s still not on investor radars
It’s a travesty that the once proud, high-performing Eskom is now a broken, underperforming shadow of its former self. Surely the ANC can see that it is unable to fix the utility?
Bring in the right international talent under an Eskom minister who is dedicated to energy generation; do not hand the entity to yet another recycled ANC minister such as Gwede Mantashe. Why would there be a different outcome from the same, useless cadres who make up the cabinet and the party’s national executive committee?
The South African delegation to the World Economic Forum at Davos has offered nothing to attract foreign investment. Making the correct moves at home will send a far stronger message in the face of other African offerings.
The country is running on empty and desperately needs the best fuel to get the economy going. There is life beyond coal. And with coal, the sad truth is that corruption is so rife that blackouts will be here for a mighty long time.
Inverters and solar PV will save my sanity — but these are expensive solutions that not everyone can afford. One wonders if the ANC even cares.
Andrew PollockConstantia
LETTER: Does the ANC care how Eskom’s troubles hurt the poor?
