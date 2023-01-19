An extraordinary attack on four top-rated analysts may yet backfire spectacularly
LETTER: Ramaphosa needs to learn the power of praise
Credit is due to the head of the Investigating Directorate and the national director of public prosecutions
President Cyril Ramaphosa likes to promote himself as a competent, successful businessman, but he has two major failings in that area.
First, he lacks any sort of backbone (or the plural of my surname), and despite an extensive online search of Amazon and Takealot, I am unable to find one available to purchase as a present for the new year.
Second, successful leaders know to surround themselves with competent people, offer them support and, very importantly, praise them for work well done, giving credit where credit is due.
In Ramaphosa’s so-called campaign against corruption I have yet to see him praise people like Investigating Directorate head Andrea Johnson or national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi — or, importantly, allocate whatever budget they need.
Any person who has employed staff knows full well that praise that is earned and given readily is a fantastic motivator and encourages greater performance. But, of course, Ramaphosa is too frightened to upset the Judases in his cabinet — and we know the place is crawling with them.
Maybe a lesson in HR is long overdue.
Tony Ball (singular)
Gillitts
