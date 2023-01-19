Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Gwede, why wait until now to fix Eskom?

If it will take just a year to address South Africa’s power crisis, one can only wonder why this hasn’t been done before

19 January 2023 - 05:00
Picture: ESA ALEXANDER / SUNDAY TIMES
Load-shedding was a term virtually unheard of in pre-democracy South Africa, and Eskom was an entity that was seldom in the public eye. All of this has changed in recent times, and we are now faced with a national power crisis.

The effects of load-shedding have been damaging in various degrees to most people and businesses, and much has been written on this subject and the related underperformance of Eskom.

This underperformance is attributable to many factors, including the employment of a double-digit number of CEOs and allegations of widespread corruption, incompetence and misappropriation of assets.

CEO André de Ruyter has resigned and is unfortunately due to leave the entity shortly. Meanwhile, it’s reported that mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe claims the power crisis can be fixed/tackled in six to 12 months.

If this is so, then surely the question that arises is why the problem is only being actioned now?

D Winckler
Plettenberg Bay

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

