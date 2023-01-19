An extraordinary attack on four top-rated analysts may yet backfire spectacularly
Government ineptitude means those companies that haven't collapsed are battle-hardened in a way few other countries could emulate
A Lowveld aircraft company is providing a surveillance option that is far cheaper to operate than the park’s helicopters
The country’s agricultural sector has been beset by parlous power supply, logistics constraints and unseasonal rains. Still, there are bright spots on the horizon
Faces in the frame say nothing, or tell a lot, as his exhibition at the Stevenson shows
So Carl Niehaus is planning to establish a political party? The man’s always been good for a giggle — and fodder for cartoonists — but this time he must have attracted hysterical laughter from a gobsmacked public.
On what is Niehaus basing his reasons for such a giant and hellishly expensive step? What is his claim to fame, other than having established himself as a picketing joker? And who does he imagine would want to join a party with little or no credentials? Those who would are undoubtedly of the same ilk.
That the ANC needs to be taken on is a given. But Carl and his motley crew are not the ones to do it. He should join Julius Malema — at least they share similarly skewed thinking.
Cliff BuchlerClaremont
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Carl’s party will be good only for laughs
So Carl Niehaus is planning to establish a political party? The man’s always been good for a giggle — and fodder for cartoonists — but this time he must have attracted hysterical laughter from a gobsmacked public.
On what is Niehaus basing his reasons for such a giant and hellishly expensive step? What is his claim to fame, other than having established himself as a picketing joker? And who does he imagine would want to join a party with little or no credentials? Those who would are undoubtedly of the same ilk.
That the ANC needs to be taken on is a given. But Carl and his motley crew are not the ones to do it. He should join Julius Malema — at least they share similarly skewed thinking.
Cliff Buchler
Claremont
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
RIP for RET opportunists?
Carl Niehaus going, going, gone
Carl Niehaus expelled from ANC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.