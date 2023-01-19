Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Carl’s party will be good only for laughs

19 January 2023 - 05:00
Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

So Carl Niehaus is planning to establish a political party?  The man’s always been good for a giggle — and fodder for cartoonists — but this time he must have attracted hysterical laughter from a gobsmacked public.

On what is Niehaus basing his reasons for such a giant and hellishly expensive step? What is his claim to fame, other than having established himself as a picketing joker? And who does he imagine would want to join a party with little or no credentials? Those who would are undoubtedly of the same ilk.

That the ANC needs to be taken on is a given. But Carl and his motley crew are not the ones to do it. He should join Julius Malema — at least they share similarly skewed thinking.

Cliff Buchler
Claremont

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

RIP for RET opportunists?

The radical economic transformation faction of the ANC suffered a thumping defeat at Nasrec. Opinions are split over whether it is safe to declare it ...
Features
4 weeks ago

Carl Niehaus going, going, gone

People will try to undermine the gravitas of this decision, he says after resigning from the party that expelled him
Politics
3 weeks ago

Carl Niehaus expelled from ANC

The ANC national disciplinary committee (NDC) has expelled former ANC spokesperson Carl Niehaus after a disciplinary hearing where he "failed to show ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Gwede Mantashe — a windbag who ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
EDITORIAL: What’s behind the Spar CEO’s abrupt ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Seize the day, Mr President
Opinion / State of play
4.
EDITORIAL: Eskom hike stokes fires of tax revolt
Opinion / Editorials
5.
ROB ROSE: Amid state bungling, resilient SA firms ...
Opinion / Editor's Note

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.