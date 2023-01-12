The former Spar CEO and chair isn't going anywhere, despite concerns over his lack of independence and the retailer's underperformance during his tenure
As a retired civil engineer, it was a pleasure to read Ian Macleod’s column “Termite teachings” (Build, Connect & Do, December 15-21) about some direly needed productivity and environmental improvements in the construction industry.
I feel I have to add a couple of observations, though. First, to correct a common misconception of those not closely connected with construction that “cement” is just the stuff used to bind aggregates such as stone and sand, with the addition of a bit of water. The finished product is “concrete”.
The second observation relates to Macleod’s point about using cement made from blast furnace slag. That kind of cement, called Slagment and made by the old South African Iron & Steel Corp (Iscor), has been in use for more than 50 years. I know this, as my first major job as a site agent in 1971/1972 was at Iscor’s Sishen mine, where we used a 50:50 mix of Slagment and Portland cement very successfully in about 20,000m3 of concrete. So it’s been around a while.
And, apart from being one of the first users of Slagment in South Africa, that same contract also employed one of the first concrete truck mixers in the country and carried out one of the first horizontal concrete slides in the world.
Not bad for 1972.
Dave StephensGordon’s Bay
LETTER: String of firsts in 1972
South Africa was no slouch in the construction game in the early 1970s
