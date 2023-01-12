Opinion / Letters

LETTER: String of firsts in 1972

South Africa was no slouch in the construction game in the early 1970s

12 January 2023 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/SONDEM/STOCK IMAGE
Picture: 123RF/SONDEM/STOCK IMAGE

As a retired civil engineer, it was a pleasure to read Ian Macleod’s column “Termite teachings” (Build, Connect & Do, December 15-21) about some direly needed productivity and environmental improvements in the construction industry.

I feel I have to add a couple of observations, though. First, to correct a common misconception of those not closely connected with construction that “cement” is just the stuff used to bind aggregates such as stone and sand, with the addition of a bit of water. The finished product is “concrete”.

The second observation relates to Macleod’s point about using cement made from blast furnace slag. That kind of cement, called Slagment and made by the old South African Iron & Steel Corp (Iscor), has been in use for more than 50 years. I know this, as my first major job as a site agent in 1971/1972 was at Iscor’s Sishen mine, where we used a 50:50 mix of Slagment and Portland cement very successfully in about 20,000m3 of concrete. So it’s been around a while.

And, apart from being one of the first users of Slagment in South Africa, that same contract also employed one of the first concrete truck mixers in the country and carried out one of the first horizontal concrete slides in the world.

Not bad for 1972.

Dave Stephens
Gordon’s Bay

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

Can Murray & Roberts be saved?

Murray & Roberts reckons it can be saved — but much depends on its ability to cut debt, sell assets and wring profits from its key mining division
Money & Investing
4 weeks ago

IAN MACLEOD: What termites can teach the construction sector

Construction in South Africa has had a rough time of things. But there are bright spots on the horizon — particularly as the sector harnesses the ...
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Builders vs burglars: who will win in South Africa?

A new book shows how taking a long view of economic history casts South Africa’s current travails in a more optimistic light, and reveals the ...
Features
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Cyril the ditherer
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
ROB ROSE: Spar’s media threats backfire
Opinion / Editor's Note
3.
EDITORIAL: Gwede the Fox gets a hen
Opinion / Editorials
4.
DAVID FURLONGER: What a year it’s been for the ...
Opinion
5.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Renewal requires a fair crack of ...
Opinion / State of play

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.