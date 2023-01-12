The former Spar CEO and chair isn't going anywhere, despite concerns over his lack of independence and the retailer's underperformance during his tenure
What is a “party hack”? Is it someone who puts party before country? Similarly, is cadre deployment a policy of putting party before country?
By all reasonable accounts, it is.
Last week Kevin McCarthy was elected speaker of the House of Representatives in the US. After being elected, he said: “As speaker of the House my ultimate responsibility is not to my party. Our responsibility is to our country.”
That, I believe, is the correct attitude for a senior public official whose salary is paid by the taxpayer.
In attending to municipal chaos in Mangaung, newly elected ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said strict steps would be taken against ANC councillors who co-operate with the opposition. Surely that qualifies as a “party hack” statement? Equally, the repeated commitment by President Cyril Ramaphosa to cadre deployment?
South Africa’s problems of corruption and inefficiency are facilitated by a mindset of “party before country”. As that is the oft-repeated ANC approach, the public should realise that the time of ANC government is over.
VA VolkerPietermaritzburg
LETTER: Put South Africa before the ANC
Corruption and cadre deployment are killing the country
