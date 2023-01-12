The former Spar CEO and chair isn't going anywhere, despite concerns over his lack of independence and the retailer's underperformance during his tenure
LETTER: Immigration policy vital
And it must be based on reality, with proper controls
If only President Cyril Ramaphosa would fulfil his promise of taking immigration policy under intense scrutiny, he’d be doing the nation a great service.
South Africa just doesn’t have enough jobs and homes to cater for the demand. The recent census, if done properly, would show the percentage of immigrants crossing our borders illegally. Many of them, rightly or wrongly, find good jobs here. It’s a breeding ground for xenophobia.
Once a clear-cut policy is introduced — one based on reality — properly trained border post staff will be better equipped to address the problem. Of course, this presupposes that borders are safeguarded with top-notch policing. And proper fencing.
Cliff Buchler
Claremont
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
