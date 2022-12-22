LETTER: The ANC vortex of doom will suck us all down

Chris Griffith's mysterious and hasty departure from Gold Fields bodes ill for the miner after a clutch of resignations - and a raft of projects to crack on with
The image of the ANC is so severely battered that it is difficult to imagine what the party will look like after its national elective conference. Ordinary ANC members, and South Africans in general, are disillusioned with the party leadership. The party has to deal with a host of factors that contributed to the current paralysis. The Phala Phala scandal has compounded issues even further.
The organisation has been rudderless since the 2007 Polokwane conference. Jacob Zuma contributed largely to the decline and loss of direction but the situation has not improved under President Cyril Ramaphosa. The party has abandoned its core values, and institutions without core values seldom survive calamities that come their way. A prominent academic once argued that part of the reason churches survive scandals is that they immediately fall back on their core religious values to rally their membership.
Will the ANC survive its internal turmoil? Is there a rescue plan? The party’s warring factions appear to be preoccupied with the quest to control state resources for their private benefit.
All this is unfolding against a background of poverty, sluggish economic growth and inclement international markets. The country’s economy has not fully recovered from the impact of the pandemic. Moreover, the international ratings agencies are watching developments in the ANC closely.
The late Ethiopian leader Meles Zenawi once poignantly said “the only bright light across the dark African skies of the 1990s was the liberation of South Africa”.
But the ANC, since the dawn of democracy in 1994, has not only betrayed the hopes and aspirations of South Africans but of the continent as well. Our situation is worsened by the absence of strong opposition parties that have any prospect of taking over from the ANC. The opposition has not proffered a compelling alternative vision to that of the ANC.
What is the way forward? Neither the president, the top leadership nor the national executive committee has given us any reason to think the ANC can save itself.
The ANC is too big to fail and if it goes down, it will go down with all of us, irrespective of our political affiliations.
Mpumezo Ralo
LETTER: The ANC vortex of doom will suck us all down
The trajectory is irreversible, but the collapse of such a dominant organisation affects everyone
Mpumezo Ralo
Gqeberha
