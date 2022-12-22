Chris Griffith's mysterious and hasty departure from Gold Fields bodes ill for the miner after a clutch of resignations - and a raft of projects to crack on with
Anyone in the field of advertising will be able to talk for ages on the subject of “brand value”.
Observing the run-up to the ANC shindig, it does seem the final battle is about the soul of the once respected and mighty ANC. While the winners may lay claim to the soul, would anyone in their right mind want the brand of the battered party?
Whichever faction goes to the polls as custodian of the party in 2024 would be well advised to distance itself as far as possible from Brand ANC, which is starting to smell like rotting roadkill in the summer sun. But then, boy, have they worked hard at achieving just that!
Michael Hook Parkhurst
LETTER: All the electoral allure of a squashed snake
No politician should want to be associated with Brand ANC
Michael Hook
Parkhurst
