Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Government must take emergency measures

Levy on fuel could help buy diesel to generate power

08 December 2022 - 05:00
Trucks and cars drive near the Duvha coal-based power station owned by power utility Eskom, in Mpumalanga. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
The fact that Eskom ran out of money for diesel for electricity generation is a disgrace. Diesel supply is the only thing standing between South Africa and higher stages of load-shedding and less economic activity, and it should be addressed as a national emergency.

In previous years, the government would be proactive in cases such as this, getting the population to help by imposing a temporary levy to cover the shortfall. This is such an emergency. 

The government could use this situation to impose a 1c/l  levy on petrol and diesel for the duration of the emergency. It could even add a 10c/l  levy on all alcohol sales during that time. In this way, the burden could be spread and the government wouldn’t have to rob Peter to pay Paul.

At the same time, all efforts should be made to fix, maintain and upgrade existing infrastructure and add generation capacity.

This could be a way to overcome the short-term issue and keep the wheels of industry and commerce turning.

Klaas van Wyk de Vries
Somerset West

