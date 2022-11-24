Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Talk is cheap when it comes to corruption

24 November 2022 - 05:00
Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Picture: Freddy Mavunda

According to transport minister Fikile Mbalula, it’s been established that the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa had more than 3,000 ghost workers on its payroll. But he didn’t indicate for how long these nonworkers had been paid millions of rand every month.  

This would seem to be yet another instance of fraud and corruption that can arise from cadre deployment. Yet President Cyril Ramaphosa recently publicly reaffirmed his continued support for the ANC policy.  

Now, if this huge fraud in one department went undetected for who knows how long, is it wrong to assume that the practice could be prevalent in several other government departments, including the near-bankrupt local authorities? 

Ramaphosa has said that he wishes to eliminate corruption, but talk is cheap if the bulk of the ANC and the president don’t go beyond talking.

VA Volker
Pietermaritzburg

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

EDITORIAL: Mbalula bets on SA’s rail amnesia

Minister of promises should maintain a period of silence
Opinion
1 month ago

ROB ROSE: Mr Fixfokol in the transport mafia spotlight

An Eastern Cape judge is set to rule within days on how Intercape has been almost run out of business by mafia-style taxi organisations
Opinion
1 month ago

Only one in five of Prasa’s train stations still functional

The destruction of SA’s passenger rail network is costing the economy an estimated R20bn a year
National
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Racing towards a provincial train wreck
Opinion / Editorials
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: ANC Handicap now a one-horse race
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa faces new risk over Zuma ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
CHRIS ROPER: Zuma, Waluś and the scales of justice
Opinion
5.
MARC HASENFUSS: Baiting the JSE’s small fry
Opinion / Market Watch

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.