According to transport minister Fikile Mbalula, it’s been established that the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa had more than 3,000 ghost workers on its payroll. But he didn’t indicate for how long these nonworkers had been paid millions of rand every month.
This would seem to be yet another instance of fraud and corruption that can arise from cadre deployment. Yet President Cyril Ramaphosa recently publicly reaffirmed his continued support for the ANC policy.
Now, if this huge fraud in one department went undetected for who knows how long, is it wrong to assume that the practice could be prevalent in several other government departments, including the near-bankrupt local authorities?
Ramaphosa has said that he wishes to eliminate corruption, but talk is cheap if the bulk of the ANC and the president don’t go beyond talking.
VA VolkerPietermaritzburg
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: Talk is cheap when it comes to corruption
VA Volker
Pietermaritzburg
