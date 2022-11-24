Opinion / Letters

LETTER: How South Africa can break the back of unemployment

There is a way to help the unemployed that doesn’t place a burden on the taxpayer: create the circumstances in which they, or most of them, can be employed

24 November 2022 - 05:00
Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle
Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

Thuli Madonsela’s thought-provoking article “The People or the Market?” (Protected Space, November 17-23) calls for a third option in its opening paragraph: do we see the government as running a social enterprise into which ANC members at all levels, together with their supporters, dip for their personal benefit?

The issues Madonsela discusses are indeed central to our understanding of the import of our constitution relative to the medium-term budget policy statement and the social relief of distress grant. However, there is a route to assisting the unemployed and impoverished that doesn’t place a burden on the taxpayer: create the circumstances in which they, or most of them, can be employed.

One of the necessary changes could involve removing the stranglehold of the unions on much of formal employment in all enterprises, including government, by allowing the discharge of employees with a minimum of obstacles but subject to a few reasonable safeguards (such as one month’s salary for every year of employment). Another is reducing the national minimum wage by, say, 20%.

RV Stone
Linden

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

THULI MADONSELA: Weighing people against the market

There was plenty of acclaim for Enoch Godongwana after his medium-term budget. But do his warnings about the SRD grant reflect the country’s ...
Opinion
1 week ago
