LETTER: How South Africa can break the back of unemployment

The Sibanye CEO’s Stillwater deal was either genius or pot luck — or both. The company’s gamble on lithium is trickier to call
It’s the country’s largest polluter, and is doing more than most. But there are serious holes in its climate policy
Technology is helping to turn the war against wildlife poaching
It bills itself as the ‘friendly’, family store wherever you are. But revelations in court suggest it’s been less than friendly to the owners operating the stores bearing its name. And its tactics ...
NoViolet Bulawayo’s latest book, ‘Glory’, portrays Zimbabwe’s post-liberation tragedy in a satire inspired by George Orwell
Thuli Madonsela’s thought-provoking article “The People or the Market?” (Protected Space, November 17-23) calls for a third option in its opening paragraph: do we see the government as running a social enterprise into which ANC members at all levels, together with their supporters, dip for their personal benefit?
The issues Madonsela discusses are indeed central to our understanding of the import of our constitution relative to the medium-term budget policy statement and the social relief of distress grant. However, there is a route to assisting the unemployed and impoverished that doesn’t place a burden on the taxpayer: create the circumstances in which they, or most of them, can be employed.
One of the necessary changes could involve removing the stranglehold of the unions on much of formal employment in all enterprises, including government, by allowing the discharge of employees with a minimum of obstacles but subject to a few reasonable safeguards (such as one month’s salary for every year of employment). Another is reducing the national minimum wage by, say, 20%.
RV StoneLinden
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: How South Africa can break the back of unemployment
There is a way to help the unemployed that doesn’t place a burden on the taxpayer: create the circumstances in which they, or most of them, can be employed
Thuli Madonsela’s thought-provoking article “The People or the Market?” (Protected Space, November 17-23) calls for a third option in its opening paragraph: do we see the government as running a social enterprise into which ANC members at all levels, together with their supporters, dip for their personal benefit?
The issues Madonsela discusses are indeed central to our understanding of the import of our constitution relative to the medium-term budget policy statement and the social relief of distress grant. However, there is a route to assisting the unemployed and impoverished that doesn’t place a burden on the taxpayer: create the circumstances in which they, or most of them, can be employed.
One of the necessary changes could involve removing the stranglehold of the unions on much of formal employment in all enterprises, including government, by allowing the discharge of employees with a minimum of obstacles but subject to a few reasonable safeguards (such as one month’s salary for every year of employment). Another is reducing the national minimum wage by, say, 20%.
RV Stone
Linden
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
THULI MADONSELA: Weighing people against the market
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.