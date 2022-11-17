×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Legislation still hampers small firms

17 November 2022 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

My sympathy goes out to all small businesses nowadays which are swamped with unworkable pieces of legislation that distracts from their core purpose: making a living.

The new minimum entry wage in the engineering business (Features, October 27-November 2) will have repercussions long into the future; it doesn’t require a clairvoyant to see that.

The suits think they’ve offered a sop to companies  demonstrating “clear evidence of financial difficulties” in a phase-in period, but it seems unworkable.

Quite frankly, it reminds me of the time, years ago, when we were spun the same lines about skills levies. The government reassured us that we could claim back training costs from the levies paid, but in reality the administration required to correctly do so required a department all of its own, and in most cases organisations just treated the levies as another tax.

It escapes the bureaucrats that a small business does not centre its activity on  endless training but on generating income and profit, and thus wages and salaries.

Despite all the promises to cut red tape and make it easier to do business, absolutely nothing changes.

Tony Ball
Gillitts

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

