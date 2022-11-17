×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Gored by Discovery Bank

Disrespectful treatment after credit card fraud has left me fuming

17 November 2022 - 05:00
Discovery Group CEO Adrian Gore. Picture: MASI LOSI
“Unpleasant Discovery”, by Brian McMahon (Letters, November 3-9), refers.

Unlike your unhappy letter writer, I rate Discovery Health as world class. My complaint is about Discovery Bank.

Space prohibits me from going into detail, but suffice it to say that as an excellent “platinum” customer I was disrespectfully treated after being hit by a large credit card fraud. The bank wants me to pay but refuses to supply me with reasons or proof, despite telling me — on tape — that “I did nothing wrong”.

I referred the matter to the banking ombudsman and the bank’s CEO, who was respectful and promised me the information I requested. He has now advised me that the matter is with the ombudsman — where I had referred it, as I told him weeks ago. 

By the way, I provided the bank with a signed affidavit, offered to take a lie-detector test and requested a face-to-face meeting. It didn’t respond.

I am a huge fan of Discovery CEO Adrian Gore — but not of his bank.

David Wolpert
Rivonia

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

