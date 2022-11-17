Implats has three broad choices in light of Northam’s final bid for RBPlat — none of them particularly easy to make
“Unpleasant Discovery”, by Brian McMahon (Letters, November 3-9), refers.
Unlike your unhappy letter writer, I rate Discovery Health as world class. My complaint is about Discovery Bank.
Space prohibits me from going into detail, but suffice it to say that as an excellent “platinum” customer I was disrespectfully treated after being hit by a large credit card fraud. The bank wants me to pay but refuses to supply me with reasons or proof, despite telling me — on tape — that “I did nothing wrong”.
I referred the matter to the banking ombudsman and the bank’s CEO, who was respectful and promised me the information I requested. He has now advised me that the matter is with the ombudsman — where I had referred it, as I told him weeks ago.
By the way, I provided the bank with a signed affidavit, offered to take a lie-detector test and requested a face-to-face meeting. It didn’t respond.
I am a huge fan of Discovery CEO Adrian Gore — but not of his bank.
David WolpertRivonia
LETTER: Gored by Discovery Bank
Disrespectful treatment after credit card fraud has left me fuming
