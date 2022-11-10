×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Only economic growth can save South Africa

The government needs to create a healthy and efficient investment climate

10 November 2022 - 05:00
Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle
Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

When politicians start defending policies that have patently not worked, it is time for some clear thinking about how we can extricate ourselves from the “no-growth” scenario that is keeping our economy — and our population — in the stagnant situation in which we find ourselves.

The facts are simple: we have an extraordinarily high unemployment rate, the economic growth rate is not expected to improve dramatically within the next few years, and no-one seems to come up with an approach which will change the situation.

First, economic growth is created by investment. Money doesn’t care about race or gender — all that counts is that investors get a satisfactory return on the cash and effort that they put into a venture. The government’s role is to create a healthy and efficient investment climate. This means that anyone wanting to invest in our country should be encouraged to do so: miners need to be given prospecting licences promptly; the cost of starting a business must be negligible; investors must be free to employ whoever they believe can best do the job; and state tenders should go to the best bidder.

When confronted with a choice, the government should take the option that has the best chance of creating new taxpayers or expanding the taxpayer base. And sectors of the economy should receive tax rebates based on the number of new employees taken on in any one tax year.

We all need to understand that only economic growth is our salvation. When the tide comes in, all the boats float.

Anton Thompson
Sandton

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

Growth of 5% is the minimum SA needs to reduce unemployment

Expansion of 3% gets the economy going, but it will not bring unemployment down
News
1 week ago

Enoch Godongwana’s three budget surprises

The medium-term budget delivered a huge revenue overrun but, even so, the improvement in the debt trajectory surprised many – as did some shifts in ...
Features
1 week ago

WATCH: What medium-term budget’s bleak growth outlook means for SA

Business Day TV talks to Gina Schoeman, economist at Citibank
Economy
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Eskom’s implosion is worse than you ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: Lamola is one candidate who can ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Why Ramaphosa is going to wipe ...
Opinion / State of play
4.
ROB ROSE: Why the banks pulled the plug on Tongaat
Opinion / Editor's Note
5.
CARMEL RICKARD: Xenophobia hits the normally ...
Opinion / In Good Faith

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.