LETTER: Only economic growth can save South Africa

It’s not over yet for CEO Chris Griffith after a rival bid for Yamana Gold. But failure to close the deal leaves a worrying vacuum in the miner’s future
How is it that the 105-year-old retailer can’t seem to kick its Michael Mark habit?
True to its name, Vleihuis will have its own wetland to help meet its net-zero power and water goals
SA’s police service is in crisis. The top-heavy structure of the institution is hampering effective crime fighting, there’s little stability at the highest levels, officers themselves have been ...
There’s no shortage of small towns to see in this country
When politicians start defending policies that have patently not worked, it is time for some clear thinking about how we can extricate ourselves from the “no-growth” scenario that is keeping our economy — and our population — in the stagnant situation in which we find ourselves.
The facts are simple: we have an extraordinarily high unemployment rate, the economic growth rate is not expected to improve dramatically within the next few years, and no-one seems to come up with an approach which will change the situation.
First, economic growth is created by investment. Money doesn’t care about race or gender — all that counts is that investors get a satisfactory return on the cash and effort that they put into a venture. The government’s role is to create a healthy and efficient investment climate. This means that anyone wanting to invest in our country should be encouraged to do so: miners need to be given prospecting licences promptly; the cost of starting a business must be negligible; investors must be free to employ whoever they believe can best do the job; and state tenders should go to the best bidder.
When confronted with a choice, the government should take the option that has the best chance of creating new taxpayers or expanding the taxpayer base. And sectors of the economy should receive tax rebates based on the number of new employees taken on in any one tax year.
We all need to understand that only economic growth is our salvation. When the tide comes in, all the boats float.
Anton ThompsonSandton
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Only economic growth can save South Africa
The government needs to create a healthy and efficient investment climate
When politicians start defending policies that have patently not worked, it is time for some clear thinking about how we can extricate ourselves from the “no-growth” scenario that is keeping our economy — and our population — in the stagnant situation in which we find ourselves.
The facts are simple: we have an extraordinarily high unemployment rate, the economic growth rate is not expected to improve dramatically within the next few years, and no-one seems to come up with an approach which will change the situation.
First, economic growth is created by investment. Money doesn’t care about race or gender — all that counts is that investors get a satisfactory return on the cash and effort that they put into a venture. The government’s role is to create a healthy and efficient investment climate. This means that anyone wanting to invest in our country should be encouraged to do so: miners need to be given prospecting licences promptly; the cost of starting a business must be negligible; investors must be free to employ whoever they believe can best do the job; and state tenders should go to the best bidder.
When confronted with a choice, the government should take the option that has the best chance of creating new taxpayers or expanding the taxpayer base. And sectors of the economy should receive tax rebates based on the number of new employees taken on in any one tax year.
We all need to understand that only economic growth is our salvation. When the tide comes in, all the boats float.
Anton Thompson
Sandton
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
Growth of 5% is the minimum SA needs to reduce unemployment
Enoch Godongwana’s three budget surprises
WATCH: What medium-term budget’s bleak growth outlook means for SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.