LETTER: Happy with my voyage of Discovery
My personal experience with the company has been nothing short of excellent
Brian McMahon says that he has never heard anything but complaints about Discovery Health (Letters, November 3-9).
My personal experience with the company has been nothing short of excellent. I was diagnosed with serious cancer exactly two years ago. Within days I received my prescribed oncology benefit for the year (R400,000), which paid for all my chemotherapy for that year and the next.
I have had three operations in the world-class Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre, all fully paid for — including surgeons’ bills, anaesthetists and hospital stay. All my therapies were reimbursed.
I have just gone into my third year of chemo and my oncology allowance has kicked in. Every time I have a procedure such as an MRI, CT scan or operation, the call centre agent explains in full how the payment will work according to my plan. If a claim is refused there is always a code explaining why it was refused, and you can go back and query it
As with everything in life, you get what you pay for. I doubt I could get better services for less elsewhere. I’ll be continuing my voyage with the largest medical aid in South Africa — and I am clearly not in the minority.
Helen Wilson
Parktown
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
