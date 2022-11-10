×

LETTER: Happy with my voyage of Discovery

My personal experience with the company has been nothing short of excellent

10 November 2022 - 05:00
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Brian McMahon says that he has never heard anything but complaints about Discovery Health (Letters, November 3-9).

My personal experience with the company has been nothing short of excellent. I was diagnosed with serious cancer exactly two years ago. Within days I received my prescribed oncology benefit for the year (R400,000), which paid for all my chemotherapy for that year and the next.

I have had three operations in the world-class Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre, all fully paid for — including surgeons’ bills, anaesthetists and hospital stay. All my therapies were reimbursed.

I have just gone into my third year of chemo and my oncology allowance has kicked in. Every time I have a procedure such as an MRI, CT scan or operation, the call centre agent explains in full how the payment will work according to my plan. If a claim is refused there is always a code explaining why it was refused, and you can go back and query it

As with everything in life, you get what you pay for. I doubt I could get better services for less elsewhere. I’ll be continuing my voyage with the largest medical aid in South Africa — and I am clearly not in the minority.

Helen Wilson
Parktown

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

LETTER: Unpleasant Discovery

I have yet to be part of any discussion about medical aids where someone doesn’t complain about Discovery
