LETTER: Coalitions are products of democracy

It’s not over yet for CEO Chris Griffith after a rival bid for Yamana Gold. But failure to close the deal leaves a worrying vacuum in the miner’s future
How is it that the 105-year-old retailer can’t seem to kick its Michael Mark habit?
True to its name, Vleihuis will have its own wetland to help meet its net-zero power and water goals
SA’s police service is in crisis. The top-heavy structure of the institution is hampering effective crime fighting, there’s little stability at the highest levels, officers themselves have been ...
There’s no shortage of small towns to see in this country
In her letter of October 27, DA federal council chair Helen Zille disagrees with FM deputy editor Natasha Marrian’s observation that South Africa’s politicians have failed to learn the management of coalitions.
Zille’s conclusion is that the coalition system in South Africa is flawed, as exemplified by embedded control from parties with a low percentage of votes where elections haven’t resulted in a majority winner. Accordingly, she gripes that the system allows parties with small electoral percentages to dictate matters as kingmakers and disrupters.
I concur with the point that politicians have failed to learn from previous coalitions in South Africa. Part of this failure is reflected in Zille’s take. She wishes for a coalition system that protects political parties that didn’t achieve a 50%-plus threshold. This is akin to maintaining unjustifiable political hegemony. As I — and others — have argued elsewhere, election results without a majority winner are a part of democracy. Similarly, the resultant formation of a coalition government must be premised on the will of the people.
Elsewhere, Zille and Joburg’s DA mayor Mpho Phalatse lament minority coalitions and multiple votes of no confidence in DA-led municipalities. Minority coalitions require many political parties, including those with very low percentages, for their formation and stability. If Zille doesn’t need a minority government, the DA must form coalitions with parties that received votes that are close to the 50% threshold. That would achieve a less unstable majority coalition government — though even this requires a well-negotiated coalition agreement, mutual trust and respect.
Lessons for politicians in a coalition system dominated by proportional representation are:
In this regard, Zille and her ilk must, therefore, learn that coalitions are products of democracy, not “the opposite of democracy”. Any change to the system should be for the sake of the voters, not for politicians.
JM Pietersen (PhD)National School of Government (writing in his personal capacity)
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Coalitions are products of democracy
Three lessons for politicians in a coalition system dominated by proportional representation
In her letter of October 27, DA federal council chair Helen Zille disagrees with FM deputy editor Natasha Marrian’s observation that South Africa’s politicians have failed to learn the management of coalitions.
Zille’s conclusion is that the coalition system in South Africa is flawed, as exemplified by embedded control from parties with a low percentage of votes where elections haven’t resulted in a majority winner. Accordingly, she gripes that the system allows parties with small electoral percentages to dictate matters as kingmakers and disrupters.
I concur with the point that politicians have failed to learn from previous coalitions in South Africa. Part of this failure is reflected in Zille’s take. She wishes for a coalition system that protects political parties that didn’t achieve a 50%-plus threshold. This is akin to maintaining unjustifiable political hegemony. As I — and others — have argued elsewhere, election results without a majority winner are a part of democracy. Similarly, the resultant formation of a coalition government must be premised on the will of the people.
Elsewhere, Zille and Joburg’s DA mayor Mpho Phalatse lament minority coalitions and multiple votes of no confidence in DA-led municipalities. Minority coalitions require many political parties, including those with very low percentages, for their formation and stability. If Zille doesn’t need a minority government, the DA must form coalitions with parties that received votes that are close to the 50% threshold. That would achieve a less unstable majority coalition government — though even this requires a well-negotiated coalition agreement, mutual trust and respect.
Lessons for politicians in a coalition system dominated by proportional representation are:
In this regard, Zille and her ilk must, therefore, learn that coalitions are products of democracy, not “the opposite of democracy”. Any change to the system should be for the sake of the voters, not for politicians.
JM Pietersen (PhD)
National School of Government (writing in his personal capacity)
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: South Africa’s coalition system is the opposite of democracy
NATASHA MARRIAN: Lessons from SA’s failed coalitions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.