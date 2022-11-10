×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Coalitions are products of democracy

Three lessons for politicians in a coalition system dominated by proportional representation

10 November 2022 - 05:00
Picture: EUGENE COETZEE
In her letter of October 27, DA federal council chair Helen Zille disagrees with FM deputy editor Natasha Marrian’s observation that South Africa’s politicians have failed to learn the management of coalitions.

Zille’s conclusion is that the coalition system in South Africa is flawed, as exemplified by embedded control from parties with a low percentage of votes where elections haven’t resulted in a majority winner. Accordingly, she gripes that the system allows parties with small electoral percentages to dictate matters as kingmakers and disrupters.

I concur with the point that politicians have failed to learn from previous coalitions in South Africa. Part of this failure is reflected in Zille’s take. She wishes for a coalition system that protects political parties that didn’t achieve a 50%-plus threshold. This is akin to maintaining unjustifiable political hegemony. As I — and others — have argued elsewhere, election results without a majority winner are a part of democracy. Similarly, the resultant formation of a coalition government must be premised on the will of the people.  

Elsewhere, Zille and Joburg’s DA mayor Mpho Phalatse lament minority coalitions and multiple votes of no confidence in DA-led municipalities. Minority coalitions require many political parties, including those with very low percentages, for their formation and stability. If Zille doesn’t need a minority government, the DA must form coalitions with parties that received votes that are close to the 50% threshold. That would achieve a less unstable majority coalition government — though even this requires a well-negotiated coalition agreement, mutual trust and respect.  

Lessons for politicians in a coalition system dominated by proportional representation are:

  • The election outcome that doesn’t produce a majority winner reflects the will of the people;
  • All political actors must negotiate and maintain coalition agreements strategically, without arrogance; and
  • Disruptions and destabilisation by political parties is self-defeating, as a trust deficit between politicians and the public may perpetuate hung councils and legislatures. Politicians must improve their maturity levels by accepting power sharing and committing to good governance.

In this regard, Zille and her ilk must, therefore, learn that coalitions are products of democracy, not “the opposite of democracy”. Any change to the system should be for the sake of the voters, not for politicians.

JM Pietersen (PhD)
National School of Government (writing in his personal capacity)

