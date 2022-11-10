×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A lifeless Amazon

The stalled River Club development in Cape Town is becoming an irritating embarrassment

10 November 2022 - 05:00
Construction at the River Club site in Cape Town, July 2022. Picture: Michael Walker
Image: Sunday times

I don’t believe that I’m the only Cape Town commuter who drives past the abandoned building on the site of the River Club and is getting sick of seeing this abandoned project. It’s now becoming an eyesore!

It would be great if the FM could have a strongly worded criticism and suggestions to put things right.

I am aware that this situation is the result of a court case but, as one of Charles Dickens’s characters said: “The law is an ass.”

Chris Howe-Ely
Cape Town

Leader opposing Amazon’s Cape Town development crumbles in court

Tauriq Jenkins struggles to answer questions about lying in court papers
National
4 weeks ago

Amazon development impasse as court battles rage

Groups in dispute as to who has the authority to represent the Khoi heritage
National
3 months ago
