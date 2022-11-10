It’s not over yet for CEO Chris Griffith after a rival bid for Yamana Gold. But failure to close the deal leaves a worrying vacuum in the miner’s future
I don’t believe that I’m the only Cape Town commuter who drives past the abandoned building on the site of the River Club and is getting sick of seeing this abandoned project. It’s now becoming an eyesore!
It would be great if the FM could have a strongly worded criticism and suggestions to put things right.
I am aware that this situation is the result of a court case but, as one of Charles Dickens’s characters said: “The law is an ass.”
Chris Howe-ElyCape Town
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: A lifeless Amazon
The stalled River Club development in Cape Town is becoming an irritating embarrassment
Image: Sunday times
Chris Howe-Ely
Cape Town
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
