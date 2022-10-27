Shares in the retailer have seesawed wildly since it first released a trading update in early October, and analysts are split over its prospects
A dinnertime topic: ever wondered how Eskom can lose five or six generating plants all at the same time, on the same day or night? It’s like going for a drive and having five punctures in one go.
Peter Gordon GrantSedgefield
LETTER: Strange coincidences at Eskom
How can so much go wrong simultaneously at so many places?
