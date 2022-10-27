×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Strange coincidences at Eskom

How can so much go wrong simultaneously at so many places?

27 October 2022 - 05:00
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
A dinnertime topic: ever wondered how Eskom can lose five or six generating plants all at the same time, on the same day or night? It’s like going for a drive and having five punctures in one go. 

Peter Gordon Grant
Sedgefield

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

