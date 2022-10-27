LETTER: South Africa’s coalition system is the opposite of democracy

Shares in the retailer have seesawed wildly since it first released a trading update in early October, and analysts are split over its prospects
In the FM of October 13-19, Natasha Marrian observes that “political parties have been slow to learn the lessons from South Africa’s failed coalitions”. That may be true of some politicians, but it certainly applies to almost all political journalists.
Marrian’s flawed analysis is most clearly illustrated by her description of Nelson Mandela Bay’s 10-party coalition as a “winning formula”, apparently because positions were dished out to everyone, like sweets at a children’s party.
This distribution of positions was necessary so that the DA could muster 60 votes for its mayoral candidate, compared with the ANC’s 59.
To reach 60 votes, five parties, with a single councillor each, secured executive positions for 100% of their representatives. The DA, bringing 48 seats (79% of the coalition), took just five (36%) of the top positions.
That is not sign of a successful coalition. It is the clearest possible illustration of what is wrong with our system. In the metro’s 10-party coalition, five parties can each bring the government down with a single vote. Three parties with two seats each can do the same. Each of these parties can decide whether the ANC or the DA governs the city. It has nothing to do with principles; it revolves around comparative offers.
This is the opposite of democracy. A party that attracts only 0.2% of the vote should not be in a position to decide who governs a city.
No country characterised by stable coalitions has this type of system. They set voting thresholds for parties to gain any representation in a council at all. This ensures that only parties with meaningful electoral support influence government formation. The result is coalitions between several relatively large parties, backed by coalition agreements with the force of legal contracts. These last until the next election, without the coalition being at risk of falling apart at every meeting.
Any honest observer of South Africa’s coalition environment would have to conclude that it offers no prospect of an alternative to ANC corruption and mismanagement. On the contrary, it embeds extortion, bribery and instability into the very fabric of governance.
Back in 2000, it might have been astute to predict that coalitions would become the dominant governance model of the future. Today we know that what some might call “coalitions” are really nothing of the kind. At their worst, they are little more than extortion rackets, where tiny parties can offer their support to the highest bidder.
It has become trite to observe that if South Africa is to succeed, voters must get rid of the ANC. But if our current political fracturing continues, the result will be unwieldy and ungovernable coalitions that make competent, corruption-free government impossible.
Helen ZilleDA federal council chair
LETTER: South Africa’s coalition system is the opposite of democracy
Far from offering an alternative to ANC mismanagement, it embeds extortion and instability into the very fabric of governance
