LETTER: Don’t forget tall Dutch genes
Height of white SA men to do with much more than diet
“Tall Men are Falling Short” (Fox, October 6-12) refers.
The height of white SA men analysed — those born between 1865 and 1920 — is stated as being, on average, the tallest in the British Empire. The article also says those from the rural areas were the tallest. The analysis ascribes this just to the fact that South Africans had a high-protein, meat-rich diet, and therefore the highest standard of living, and nothing else.
A major contributing fact that has somehow been ignored is that of genes. The rural areas at that time would have been almost entirely populated by Dutch-speaking, farming communities, who had settled there over the previous two centuries. The Dutch are currently rated, on average, as the tallest nation. This surely must have had a major effect on the height of the white SA population, as the other British colonies didn’t have any great number of Dutch settlers.
Neil Black
Cape Town
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
