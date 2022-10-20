Russia's Ukraine invasion has been a punishing affair for Russia-focused firms; now Prosus has managed to flog Avito, at a third of its pre-war valuation
I felt the need to respond to two letters in this week’s FM (October 6-12) — one from your regular correspondent, Tony Ball, and the other from ADH Leishman — to hopefully make a couple of corrections.
First, to Tony: I agree with your comments about the country being a complete mess, but not when it comes to the Western Cape. Having been up to your part of KwaZulu-Natal a few times in the past couple of years — once driving there through the Free State — I agree that both these provinces, plus the Eastern Cape, are in a shocking state. However, the Western Cape — while facing some overcrowding issues, mainly as a result of people running away from those other provinces — is doing exceptionally well in the circumstances. This is mainly due to the DA’s good management, and it pains me to see that places like Joburg are being let down by the ANC and its chommies.
Second, to ADH Leishman: the so-called “virgin” birth of the Christian “saviour” has apparently been shown as a mistranslation of the ancient Hebrew scrolls, where the normal meaning of the word is “young woman”.
Dave StephensCape Town
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: DA doing a good job in Western Cape
And was the virgin really just a young woman?
Dave Stephens
Cape Town
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
