An aspect of load-shedding that has not yet been touched on is that this is the ideal opportunity to steal cable. Thieves are informed days ahead of the blackouts, so they have ample time to prepare for either a two-hour session or, if they’re lucky, a four-hour one.
This is apart from the opportunity for electricity users to safely bridge their meters. All that is needed is a side cutter and a few couplings. This works even better in municipalities that are too lazy to read meters and have asked consumers to send in photos of their readings.
These are just two more unintentional consequences that the great Eskom meltdown has presented to would-be thieves of cable or power.
Peter Gordon GrantSedgefield
LETTER: Thieves love the dark
The great Eskom meltdown presents opportunities for would-be thieves of cable or power
Peter Gordon Grant
Sedgefield
