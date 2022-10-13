×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Sanctions on Zim are spiteful

For how many years have these criminal sanctions been going on, and for what exactly?

13 October 2022 - 05:00
Picture: GCIS
To suggest that US President Joe Biden had a good week by continuing with sanctions on Zimbabwe leaves a really bad taste (Fox, September 29-October 5). For how many years have these criminal sanctions been going on, and for what exactly? Like the never-ending sanctions on Cuba, they are spiteful and vengeful.

B Van der Vijver
Cape Town

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

