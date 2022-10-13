Mpact says one of its biggest customers will walk if Caxton prevails in its hostile bid, in the latest twist in this increasingly bitter tussle
To suggest that US President Joe Biden had a good week by continuing with sanctions on Zimbabwe leaves a really bad taste (Fox, September 29-October 5). For how many years have these criminal sanctions been going on, and for what exactly? Like the never-ending sanctions on Cuba, they are spiteful and vengeful.
B Van der VijverCape Town
LETTER: Sanctions on Zim are spiteful
