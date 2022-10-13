×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Pay up Woolies, or I’ll squeeze the avos

Don’t be the last in the queue to cash in on SA’s extortion economy

13 October 2022 - 05:00
I am rereading Rob Rose’s column on Intercape vs transport minister Fikile Mbalula (Editor’s Note, October 6-12).

Is this a joke? Are you me telling that in a modern SA, with the finest constitution, the rule of law and the police, we have a taxi boss asking bus service Intercape to pay and its “problem” will go away?

I heard about this “protection fee racket” in Cape Town, with  underworld characters demanding fees of nightclub owners. But I never thought it would go mainstream. Does this mean I can demand that Checkers or Woolies pay me for their  protection?  That way, I don’t have to work — I can just collect my monthly fees.

My goodness, why did I never think of this brilliant and innovative business idea? No tax to pay. And if I have five businesses under my protection, each paying R50,000 a month, I’d be covered for life. 

Why do we need the police if criminals are running the show? And does this make us a mafia state, or a banana republic? 

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane 
By e-mail

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

