KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube tells us that 19 buildings are earmarked to house communities that were left homeless by the floods this year.
She proudly tells us that the former student complexes have wonderful facilities, with two or three beds per room, CCTV, hot water, a kitchen with stoves and a guard house, among other amenities. It all sounds grand and dandy, but she is reticent to say how this will be sustainable in the long term, and where the money is coming from to finance the project.
Sheer common sense tells us that all these amenities come at a cost — maintenance; water; electricity; and wages for cleaners, guards and the like. But exactly how will the poor homeless people be able to sustain their existence for an indefinite period without contributing to the expenses and overheads?
I predict — and it doesn’t take much intelligence to work it out — that this wonderful exercise in philanthropy will soon founder on the reefs of unsustainability. Clearly no foresight has gone into this plan, other than bringing it in just before voting season.
Tony BallGillitts
LETTER: Flood of unsustainability
