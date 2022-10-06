You don't have to be Bill Gates to make sure that future generations in your family don't start life off on the back foot
this country is in a complete mess in every way: crime ridden, huge unemployment, failing infrastructure, burgeoning population
LETTER: More like Collective Fantasy
At first I was intrigued at the FM’s Collective Insight supplement (Special Report, September 22-28), but as I progressed I had to keep asking myself which country the various authors were referring to. The kindest way to say it is that this is just “pie in the sky”, which we hear daily from our useless politicians.
I realise the articles were penned by learned academics — but please, people, this country is in a complete mess in every way: crime ridden, huge unemployment, failing infrastructure, burgeoning population ... need I go on?
The prize for the best fairy tale has to go to the piece on smart cities. I must deduce that the writer was taken in by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation speech some years back, in which he promised bullet trains and smart cities.
A healthy dose of realism is required urgently. That could be obtained by following what is happening all around us — but the rose tinted spectacles should be put away.
Tony Ball
Gillitts
