Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Board inflicts self-created crisis on company, shareholders

Why did Fortress audit committee change policy?

06 October 2022 - 05:00
Fortress Reit CEO Steve Brown. Picture: SUPPLIED
Investors Fume Over ‘Irrational’ Vote” (Money & Investing, August 25-August 31) refers.

Now that Fortresses’s financial statements have been released for broad consumption, one might — in addition to questioning the Public Investment Corp’s rationale for voting against collapsing the dual share structure — also wonder at the Fortress audit committee’s decision to change the accounting policy in the current reporting period in respect of the Nepi Rockcastle dividend.

The effect of this change results in suppressing the distributable earnings of Fortress by R145.2m in the reporting period to June 30 2022, and distributable earnings being below the dividend benchmark. 

One has to question why this self-created crisis has been inflicted by the board on the company and its shareholders.    

Had the Nepi Rockcastle dividend been accrued in the coterminous period (as Fortress has accounted for in all years prior to FY2022 and as recommended in terms of SA real estate investment trust best practice), the actual distributable earnings for the period would be R1.02bn — exceeding the dividend benchmark of R967.9m. Thus, distribution could be declared and paid to both classes of shareholders. The A shareholders would be entitled to receive an amount of R967.9m (83.1c a share) and the B shareholders the balance of R54.2m (5.4c a share) for the second half of 2022.

Hayden Bamford
Alternative Real Estate Capital Management

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

