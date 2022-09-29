LETTER: Guilty until proven innocent

The rand, like other emerging market currencies, has been pummelled by the strong dollar. And unless the Fed changes its tone, further volatility - and interest rate hikes - await local investors
An Eastern Cape judge is set to rule within days on how Intercape has been almost run out of business by mafia-style taxi organisations
SPONSORED | The brewing and beverage company’s flagship wine brand, Nederburg, received the prize for best overall achievement and the trophy for top SA producer
Looking to enrol for an MBA? There are some important questions to ask before you start the application process – starting with why you want the qualification in the first place
With headlines shouting how SA has become lost to our own brand of the Cosa Nostra, it's intriguing to see what has become of the real home of the Mafia, Sicily
On a daily basis the media publishes articles revealing new charges of corruption, money-laundering and the like by top state officials.
It is to be welcomed that the public is informed that these endemically corrupt individuals are likely to be brought to justice in the near (or distant) future. But could I suggest that the media also give us some news of officials who have been rendering sterling work in an honest and productive way? I appreciate that it might be tricky to give effect to my request, as it is difficult to find a needle in a haystack — but there are probably some of them.
I also appreciate that a favourite and frequently misused saying these days is “innocent until proven guilty”. That, in fact, is not true; only in strictly legal terms should one be considered innocent until proven guilty.
The guilt, or otherwise, is applicable as soon as the deed is done, and not only after it has been proven in court. How many unsolved criminal cases are there that have never been brought to court? That does not prove that those perpetrators are, or should be considered, innocent.
VA VolkerPietermaritzburg
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Guilty until proven innocent
Could I suggest that the media also give us some news of officials who have been rendering sterling work in an honest and productive way?
On a daily basis the media publishes articles revealing new charges of corruption, money-laundering and the like by top state officials.
It is to be welcomed that the public is informed that these endemically corrupt individuals are likely to be brought to justice in the near (or distant) future. But could I suggest that the media also give us some news of officials who have been rendering sterling work in an honest and productive way? I appreciate that it might be tricky to give effect to my request, as it is difficult to find a needle in a haystack — but there are probably some of them.
I also appreciate that a favourite and frequently misused saying these days is “innocent until proven guilty”. That, in fact, is not true; only in strictly legal terms should one be considered innocent until proven guilty.
The guilt, or otherwise, is applicable as soon as the deed is done, and not only after it has been proven in court. How many unsolved criminal cases are there that have never been brought to court? That does not prove that those perpetrators are, or should be considered, innocent.
VA Volker
Pietermaritzburg
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
Independent investigator to assist in slain whistle-blower case
DAVID LEWIS: Offensive treatment of De Maayer shows how fragile whistleblowing is
WATCH: Corruption rot runs deep
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.