×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Guilty until proven innocent

Could I suggest that the media also give us some news of officials who have been rendering sterling work in an honest and productive way?

29 September 2022 - 05:00
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

On a daily basis the media publishes articles revealing new charges of corruption, money-laundering and the like by top state officials.

It is to be welcomed that the public is informed that these endemically corrupt individuals are likely to be brought to justice in the near (or distant) future. But could I suggest that the media also give us some news of officials who have been rendering sterling work in an honest and productive way? I appreciate that it might be tricky to give effect to my request, as it is difficult to find a needle in a haystack — but there are probably some of them.

I also appreciate that a favourite and frequently misused saying these days is “innocent until proven guilty”. That, in fact, is not true; only in strictly legal terms should one be considered innocent until proven guilty.  

The guilt, or otherwise, is applicable as soon as the deed is done, and not only after it has been proven in court. How many unsolved criminal cases are there that have never been brought to court? That does not prove that those perpetrators are, or should be considered, innocent.

VA Volker
Pietermaritzburg

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

Independent investigator to assist in slain whistle-blower case

Forensic detective to probe irregular tenders queried by Babita Deokaran
National
1 month ago

DAVID LEWIS: Offensive treatment of De Maayer shows how fragile whistleblowing is

Vacuous statement by MEC followed CEO of hospital’s suspension of paediatrician
Opinion
3 months ago

WATCH: Corruption rot runs deep

Business Day TV speaks to Corruption Watch CEO Karam Singh; former Sars executive Johann van Loggerenberg; and former SAA treasurer Cynthia Stimpel
National
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Cyril Ramaphosa and the enemy ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
EDITORIAL: Mbalula bets on SA’s rail amnesia
Opinion / Editorials
3.
BRUCE WHITFIELD: It doesn’t have to break
Opinion
4.
ROB ROSE: Mr Fixfokol in the transport mafia ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
5.
JUSTICE MALALA: London lesson for Cyril to step ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.