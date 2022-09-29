×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cut the bloat and save Eskom

29 September 2022 - 05:00
Picture: BLOOMBERG
What is consistently missed in most comments on the Eskom situation is that the utility is vastly undercapitalised.

The government should rectify this by simply paying in a further R1bn or more in equity. After all, it is the ANC’s cadre deployment and jobs for supporters that put Eskom and the country into the mess in the first place.

The money can be found by simply cutting back on the vote-buying implicit in overpaying our bloated and largely incompetent civil service, and overstaffed Eskom, and by making a real effort to both do away with corruption and follow up and reclaim for the fiscus the vast amount stolen over the past 30 years.

The capital put in will reduce debt a bit, and so also interest/finance charges, and a slimmed-down and efficient (and honest) staff will reduce costs.

Robert Stone
Linden

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

