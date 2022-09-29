LETTER: Cut the bloat and save Eskom

The rand, like other emerging market currencies, has been pummelled by the strong dollar. And unless the Fed changes its tone, further volatility - and interest rate hikes - await local investors
An Eastern Cape judge is set to rule within days on how Intercape has been almost run out of business by mafia-style taxi organisations
SPONSORED | The brewing and beverage company’s flagship wine brand, Nederburg, received the prize for best overall achievement and the trophy for top SA producer
Looking to enrol for an MBA? There are some important questions to ask before you start the application process – starting with why you want the qualification in the first place
With headlines shouting how SA has become lost to our own brand of the Cosa Nostra, it's intriguing to see what has become of the real home of the Mafia, Sicily
What is consistently missed in most comments on the Eskom situation is that the utility is vastly undercapitalised.
The government should rectify this by simply paying in a further R1bn or more in equity. After all, it is the ANC’s cadre deployment and jobs for supporters that put Eskom and the country into the mess in the first place.
The money can be found by simply cutting back on the vote-buying implicit in overpaying our bloated and largely incompetent civil service, and overstaffed Eskom, and by making a real effort to both do away with corruption and follow up and reclaim for the fiscus the vast amount stolen over the past 30 years.
The capital put in will reduce debt a bit, and so also interest/finance charges, and a slimmed-down and efficient (and honest) staff will reduce costs.
Robert StoneLinden
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Cut the bloat and save Eskom
What is consistently missed in most comments on the Eskom situation is that the utility is vastly undercapitalised.
The government should rectify this by simply paying in a further R1bn or more in equity. After all, it is the ANC’s cadre deployment and jobs for supporters that put Eskom and the country into the mess in the first place.
The money can be found by simply cutting back on the vote-buying implicit in overpaying our bloated and largely incompetent civil service, and overstaffed Eskom, and by making a real effort to both do away with corruption and follow up and reclaim for the fiscus the vast amount stolen over the past 30 years.
The capital put in will reduce debt a bit, and so also interest/finance charges, and a slimmed-down and efficient (and honest) staff will reduce costs.
Robert Stone
Linden
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
‘Government is blocking a quick fix for the power crisis’
Pay cuts loom as power crisis bites deeper
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.