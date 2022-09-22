FirsatRand is the only SA big lender so far not to cling to its Covid excess capital provisioning
LETTER: Some advice for Malema
Before being rude about the queen, look at SA royalty
A word to Julius “Motormouth” Malema after his rude remarks about Queen Elizabeth II. I suggest he use the neglected part of his brain and compare the British monarchy with SA’s own.
Let me hasten to say I’m not necessarily a monarchy man, but it’s abundantly clear that, say, the Zulu royalty is in a complete shambles compared with the British one. The people are still strongly divided over the appointment of a king.
What does that tell you, Honourable Malema? It tells me that while British royalty during the queen’s reign had a unifying influence, warts and all, the local version has failed dismally.
Cliff Buchler
Claremont
