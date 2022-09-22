×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Some advice for Malema

Before being rude about the queen, look at SA royalty

22 September 2022 - 05:00
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

A word to Julius “Motormouth” Malema after his rude remarks about Queen Elizabeth II. I suggest he use the neglected part of his brain and compare the British monarchy with SA’s own.

Let me hasten to say I’m not necessarily a monarchy man, but it’s abundantly clear that, say, the Zulu royalty is in a complete shambles compared with the British one. The people are still strongly divided over the appointment of a king.

What does that tell you, Honourable Malema? It tells me that while British royalty during the queen’s reign had a unifying influence, warts and all, the local version has failed dismally.

Cliff Buchler
Claremont

