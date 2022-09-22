×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Nuclear nonsense

Koeberg is nothing like Chernobyl, and there’s a difference between control rods and fuel rods

22 September 2022 - 05:00
Koeberg nuclear plant as seen from Melkbosstrand. Picture Shelley Christians
Koeberg nuclear plant as seen from Melkbosstrand. Picture Shelley Christians

In “Concerns over a Crumbling Reactor” (Fox, September 15-21), the FM writes of Koeberg’s control rods: “These rods contain the uranium that power [sic] the reactor. Pushing them into the core reduces the nuclear reaction; pulling them out allows the reactor to run hotter.”

This is like saying: “If you want to slow down your car, you must put your foot on the accelerator.”

The uranium that powers the reactor is contained in fuel rods, which do not move during operation. They produce the neutrons that drive fission.

The control rods do the opposite. They remove neutrons. They contain neutron poisons, such as boron and hafnium, which capture neutrons. During operation, they can move into the core to slow it down or out of it to speed it up.

If one of Koeberg’s control rods failed the drop, the others would shut down the reactor safely. Furthermore, there are also three boron tanks that can inject dissolved boron into the reactor to shut it down.

A Chernobyl accident is physically impossible at Koeberg, or any other pressurised water reactor, which helps to explain their superlative safety record all around the world for more than 60 years.

The fundamental cause of the Chernobyl accident was bad reactor design. If Koeberg’s operators had made all the mistakes that the Chernobyl operators made, and violated all the safety procedures they did, you still would not have had an accident at Koeberg that would have endangered anyone.

Andrew Kenny
Noordhoek 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

New light on the Koeberg saga

It’s a lot about rods — and nothing to do with Chernobyl
News & Fox
4 days ago

HARTMUT WINKLER: Mishandling of Koeberg extension is a cloud over nuclear sector capacity

There have been big delays in getting Africa’s only nuclear power station operating optimally
Opinion
1 month ago

Eskom notes further delay in returning Koeberg unit 2 to service

Eskom says the unit remains offline and it is likely to return to service only by the end of this week
National
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: ‘Strongmen’ control power in a ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
EDITORIAL: Eskom, we need to talk about the abuse
Opinion / Editorials
3.
DUNCAN MCLEOD: The arrogance of Apple
Opinion
4.
ROB ROSE: Can SA reverse the rot? It all depends …
Opinion / Editor's Note
5.
EDITORIAL: Survé 1, Banks 0
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.