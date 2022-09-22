FirsatRand is the only SA big lender so far not to cling to its Covid excess capital provisioning
In “Concerns over a Crumbling Reactor” (Fox, September 15-21), the FM writes of Koeberg’s control rods: “These rods contain the uranium that power [sic] the reactor. Pushing them into the core reduces the nuclear reaction; pulling them out allows the reactor to run hotter.”
This is like saying: “If you want to slow down your car, you must put your foot on the accelerator.”
The uranium that powers the reactor is contained in fuel rods, which do not move during operation. They produce the neutrons that drive fission.
The control rods do the opposite. They remove neutrons. They contain neutron poisons, such as boron and hafnium, which capture neutrons. During operation, they can move into the core to slow it down or out of it to speed it up.
If one of Koeberg’s control rods failed the drop, the others would shut down the reactor safely. Furthermore, there are also three boron tanks that can inject dissolved boron into the reactor to shut it down.
A Chernobyl accident is physically impossible at Koeberg, or any other pressurised water reactor, which helps to explain their superlative safety record all around the world for more than 60 years.
The fundamental cause of the Chernobyl accident was bad reactor design. If Koeberg’s operators had made all the mistakes that the Chernobyl operators made, and violated all the safety procedures they did, you still would not have had an accident at Koeberg that would have endangered anyone.
Andrew KennyNoordhoek
LETTER: Nuclear nonsense
Koeberg is nothing like Chernobyl, and there’s a difference between control rods and fuel rods
