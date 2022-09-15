×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: These are the facts on the Beitbridge fence

The department of public works & infrastructure did not spend R37m on repairing the Beitbridge border fence

15 September 2022 - 05:00
Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Picture: Freddy Mavunda

I wish to place on record my objection to the article A Bad Week for Patricia de Lille (FM, September 1-7).

The incorrect amount of R37m spent on the Beitbridge border fence is repeatedly published by various media houses, but the department of public works & infrastructure (DPWI) did not spend R37m on repairing that fence, nor did I ever say that this amount was a bargain.

In March 2020, the DPWI started construction of the Beitbridge border fence based on specifications from the department of defence to replace the existing 40km fence.

The poor quality of the Beitbridge border fence is due to corruption. In April 2020 I reported the matter to the auditor-general (AG). 

I asked the AG to conduct an external audit into the process followed by the DPWI in awarding the contract for the repair and replacement of the fence.

I also referred the matter to the department’s anticorruption unit to investigate the contract.

In April 2020, I issued an instruction that further payments to the contractor must be stopped. At that stage, the DPWI had paid about R21m to the contractors.

This matter was also investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and taken to the SIU’s Special Tribunal, which handed down judgment in March 2022.

The tribunal ordered that the contractors must pay back profits from the contract. The contractors have appealed this ruling; judgment on the appeal is yet to be made. 

Patricia de Lille
Minister of public works & infrastructure

