Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Many politicians just have no clue

But this doesn't stop them making problematic statements

15 September 2022 - 05:00
A spaza shop selling basic goods is shown in Walmer Township in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape. File photo: THE HERALD/EUGENE COETZEE
A spaza shop selling basic goods is shown in Walmer Township in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape. File photo: THE HERALD/EUGENE COETZEE

Tony Ball’s last paragraph in his letter to the editor (Letters, September 1-7) sums up about 95% of our politicians.

Ill-conceived statements — be they about jobs, land, services, law and order, or virtually anything — can be heard daily in SA. They build up just before elections, and then come at random points thereafter. It’s  almost as if someone has nudged a politician and they need to make some remark or promise to get attention or prove they are doing something.

It is these utterings that fuel violence and hatred in an already disillusioned electorate.

As Ball says, maybe competition commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele should try running his own fuel station before making statements regarding fuel attendants.

This goes for most of those in power, who probably couldn’t run a spaza shop but are running/ruining the biggest business in SA — SA Inc itself.

Peter Gordon Grant
Sedgefield

