Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Russia and SA are much the same

SA is also being ruled by oligarchs who are pushing a governing cartel hell-bent on serving its self-interest instead of delivering growth

08 September 2022 - 05:00
Roses are placed on a sculpture of Mikhail Gorbachev at a memorial in Berlin, Germany. Picture: LISI NIESNER/REUTERS
Roses are placed on a sculpture of Mikhail Gorbachev at a memorial in Berlin, Germany. Picture: LISI NIESNER/REUTERS

As we received the news of the death of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, I was reminded of these words: “A politician thinks about the next elections, while a statesman thinks about the next generation.”

The fall of the Soviet Union (and the ripple effects thereof) is akin to the fall of apartheid in SA. The two countries’ politics are comparable, after a long period of iron-fist rule. Quite simply, what happened in Russia after the fall of communism was the enrichment and protection of those who were anointed by the political bosses.

As much as Gorbachev was instrumental in bringing down of the “iron curtain”, he also haplessly opened the doors for an immoral, greedy, unpatriotic and increasingly oppressive clique — just like what happened in SA.

SA, it seems, is also being ruled by oligarchs who are pushing a governing cartel hell-bent on serving its self-interest instead of delivering growth to add value to the country and its citizenry.

Luyanda Marlon Kama
KwaDwesi

