I would love to add to the informative column by Natasha Marrian (State of Play, September 1-7), with another idea that appeared in the media recently.
Our coalitions need to be formalised; a law has to be passed that governs coalitions. Coalitions need to be audited, just like finances, to check whether their objectives are being met.
I can’t wait to see a time when politicians are taken to court to account for why they didn’t honour their call to serve the people.
Tolamo Lobelo Khunwana
LETTER: Pass a law to govern coalitions
