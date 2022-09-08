×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Pass a law to govern coalitions

08 September 2022 - 05:00
Illusration: KAREN MOOLMAN
I would love to add to the informative column by Natasha Marrian (State of Play, September 1-7), with another idea that appeared in the media recently.

Our coalitions need to be formalised; a law has to be passed that governs coalitions. Coalitions need to be audited, just like finances, to check whether their objectives are being met.

I can’t wait to see a time when politicians are taken to court to account for why they didn’t honour their call to serve the people.

Tolamo Lobelo 
Khunwana

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC–DA marriage is best for stability in 2024

The focus should not be on making deals with an eye to tenders or well-paid positions, but on fighting to improve the lives of ordinary citizens
Opinion
1 week ago
