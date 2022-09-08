×

LETTER: Massmart board grateful to Slape

08 September 2022 - 05:00
Mitchell Slape. Picture: Freddy Mavunda
The FM’s “Exclusive: Why Mitch Slape is Out of Game” (Money & Investing, September 1-7) refers.

The subheading of the piece states that current Massmart CEO Mitchell Slape is a “casualty” in the proposed buyout of minority shareholders by parent group Walmart.

To the extent that this implies that Mitch was required to leave Massmart, the board confirms that this was definitively not the case.

Mitch’s succession was carefully planned, starting with the recruitment of Jonathan Molapo in January 2022, with the intention of his assuming the role of CEO on January 1 2023.

Massmart is a considerably better and more focused business than when Mitch assumed the CEO role in 2019, with 30 turnaround projects successfully delivered under his guidance.

The board is grateful to Mitch for his leadership and commitment to the business during three years marked by a significantly challenging operating environment.

Kuseni Dlamini
Chair of the board of Massmart

EXCLUSIVE: Why Mitch Slape is out of Game

Massmart CEO Mitch Slape is but one casualty in the Walmart buyout of its local problem child. The US giant hopes that taking it private will finally ...
Money & Investing
1 week ago
