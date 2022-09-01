LETTER: Leave petrol attendants alone, Bonakele

Massmart CEO Mitch Slape is but one casualty in the Walmart buyout of its local problem child. The US giant hopes that taking it private will finally fix the retailer
In so far as the Competition Commission’s view on deregulating the fuel industry goes, I would definitely support the FM headline “Has the Competition Commission gone too far?” (Cover Story, August 18-24).
I’d even go so far as to say outgoing commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele should perhaps research his subject before making comments such as “jobs in the petrol industry are kept there artificially” and “you can still carve out a space for petrol attendants on the forecourts”.
First, it’s not “just” about 60,000 petrol attendants — it’s about their dependants as well.
Second, a fuel retailer makes R2.28 gross profit a litre, which is 9.2% — hardly a stellar return on the huge outlay for a tanker load, which must be paid either upfront or within 24 hours.
Exactly where Bonakele thinks retailers can trim their margins escapes me. Perhaps he should get his own fuel station to see the folly of his words.
Some of the unavoidable overheads include security costs, credit card and bank charges, franchise fees and a myriad government levies ... the list is endless. Cutting down on staff will bring the price down by maybe a paltry R1, which will hardly make a dent in people’s budgets.
Ill-conceived comments by people who should know better is enough to make one’s blood boil.
Tony BallGillitts
