LETTER: JSE is correct on limited-duration dual-share structures

Massmart CEO Mitch Slape is but one casualty in the Walmart buyout of its local problem child. The US giant hopes that taking it private will finally fix the retailer
The fine against Ben la Grange puts the spotlight on Steinhoff's culture — and pins wrongdoing directly on Markus Jooste
JSE needs to take a close look at dual-class shares before allowing more such listings
Covid and the remote-working trend have taken a hefty toll on the commercial real state sector: more than 3-million square metres of office space is standing empty in SA, costing landlords as much as ...
AfriCamps is expanding its empire of glamping getaways
In “Making Deals with the Devil” (Editor’s Note, August 18-24) the JSE was criticised for a proposal to allow dual-share structures. The criticism is unwarranted, as the JSE in its listings review document appears to be taking the line that these dual-class shares will be limited to a five-year duration.
The JSE’s apparent stance is supported by leading research. In their groundbreaking article, “The Untenable Case for Perpetual Dual-Class Stock” for the April 2017 Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance & Financial Regulation, Lucian Bebchuk and Kobi Kastiel focus on how the passage of time following an IPO can be expected to affect the efficiency of perpetual dual-class stock.
They state: “Our analysis demonstrates that the potential advantages of dual-class structures (such as those resulting from founders’ superior leadership skills) tend to recede, and the potential costs tend to rise, as time passes from the IPO. Furthermore, we show that controllers have perverse incentives to retain dual-class structures even when those structures become inefficient over time. Accordingly, even those who believe that dual-class structures are in many cases efficient at the time of the IPO should recognise the substantial risk that their efficiency may decline and disappear over time. Going forward, the debate should focus on the permissibility of finite-term dual-class structures — that is, structures that sunset after a fixed period of time (such as 10 or 15 years).”
This analysis makes sense, and is supported by many real-life corporate examples.
Unsurprisingly, dual-class shares that sunset after a specific period are increasingly being endorsed by the likes of the LSE. And they’re not offensive to the likes of Rick Fleming, the former investor advocate of the US Securities & Exchanges Commission, whom the FM quotes. Fleming’s gripe is with “forever shares” that protect “corporate royalty” and which are presently quite common on the JSE.
Why the likes of Allan Gray are quoted as criticising the JSE for its proposal around limited-duration dual-class shares is hard to figure. Their time should be spent criticising the boards of the many JSE companies that have perpetual dual-class shares, many of which have obviously reached their sell-by date.
Chris Logan CA (SA)Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: JSE is correct on limited-duration dual-share structures
In “Making Deals with the Devil” (Editor’s Note, August 18-24) the JSE was criticised for a proposal to allow dual-share structures. The criticism is unwarranted, as the JSE in its listings review document appears to be taking the line that these dual-class shares will be limited to a five-year duration.
The JSE’s apparent stance is supported by leading research. In their groundbreaking article, “The Untenable Case for Perpetual Dual-Class Stock” for the April 2017 Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance & Financial Regulation, Lucian Bebchuk and Kobi Kastiel focus on how the passage of time following an IPO can be expected to affect the efficiency of perpetual dual-class stock.
They state: “Our analysis demonstrates that the potential advantages of dual-class structures (such as those resulting from founders’ superior leadership skills) tend to recede, and the potential costs tend to rise, as time passes from the IPO. Furthermore, we show that controllers have perverse incentives to retain dual-class structures even when those structures become inefficient over time. Accordingly, even those who believe that dual-class structures are in many cases efficient at the time of the IPO should recognise the substantial risk that their efficiency may decline and disappear over time. Going forward, the debate should focus on the permissibility of finite-term dual-class structures — that is, structures that sunset after a fixed period of time (such as 10 or 15 years).”
This analysis makes sense, and is supported by many real-life corporate examples.
Unsurprisingly, dual-class shares that sunset after a specific period are increasingly being endorsed by the likes of the LSE. And they’re not offensive to the likes of Rick Fleming, the former investor advocate of the US Securities & Exchanges Commission, whom the FM quotes. Fleming’s gripe is with “forever shares” that protect “corporate royalty” and which are presently quite common on the JSE.
Why the likes of Allan Gray are quoted as criticising the JSE for its proposal around limited-duration dual-class shares is hard to figure. Their time should be spent criticising the boards of the many JSE companies that have perpetual dual-class shares, many of which have obviously reached their sell-by date.
Chris Logan CA (SA)
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
ROB ROSE: Making deals with the devil
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.